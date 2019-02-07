Zumtobel Lighting’s tunableWhite – the closest thing to daylight

Natural daylight temperatures vary throughout the day from warm white to cool white and the human body is conditioned to react to those changes with the suppression or stimulation in the production of hormones such as Melatonin, Serotonin and Cortisol, which controls how we function in the day time and night time rest. Exposure to constant color temperatures upsets the way our bodies react. This natural order is now being restored with the introduction of Zumtobel Lighting’s tunableWhite LED lighting, where colour output can be tuned to virtually any perceivable colour, including any shade of white light. With the right light, people can immerse themselves fully in their respective tasks and activities at work and study and improve sleep patterns come at the end of the day.

Zumtobel’s new tunableWhite technology has been designed to imitate the patterns of natural daylight and help maximise the influence of lighting on your daily life. The new tunableWhite technology is characterised by maximum white light quality. Calibration of the driver and LED module ensures that high colour consistency is achieved in the range from 2,700 K to 6,500 K. Excellent colour rendering and homogeneity between luminaires provide the perfect ambience for the working environment.

Together with furnishings and surface design, varied room zones can be created by changing light colours and intensities. Different scenarios, such as a bright, bluish and open or reddish, reduced and private light composition invite people in offices or educational institutions to communicate, concentrate totally on their work, be inspired and thus recharge their batteries.

Zumtobel’s tunableWhite technology offers a wide range of possibilities for the composition of different static and dynamic lighting scenes that take into account the visual, emotional and biological requirements of people. Visit Zumtobel’s website www.zumtobel.com/gb-en/tunablewhite.html to use an ingenious tool that will let you see and change the effects of tunableWhite technology on a space.