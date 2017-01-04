Latest Headlines
AEI Cables announces redundancies and proposes to enter a Company Voluntary ArrangementBy Debbie Eales on January 3, 2017
Birtley-based AEI Cables has announced it will be serving notice of redundancy on a number of employees and that...
New Year Honour for BSRIA council member, Ant WilsonBy Debbie Eales on January 3, 2017
Ant Wilson, Director – Sustainability & Advanced Design – Building Engineering at AECOM, and long-standing BSRIA council member, has...
Time-lapse video shows new Distech Controls European HQ under constructionBy Debbie Eales on December 21, 2016
Distech Controls, the energy management solutions specialist, has released a time-lapse video showing the construction of its new European...
ECLYPSE™ Transforms Harting C of E Primary School in PetersfieldBy BSEE on December 21, 2016
Distech Controls, an innovation leader in energy management solutions, is pleased to announce that its innovative ECLYPSE Connected System...
Smoke Control Association unveils new training courseBy Debbie Eales on December 19, 2016
The Smoke Control Association (SCA) has announced a new training course aimed at building services engineers, building control inspectors,...
BRE announces live workplace well-being pilot projectBy Debbie Eales on December 15, 2016
BRE has unveiled plans for a pilot project to measure the real-world health and well-being of building occupants by...
OFTEC rolls out commercial assessment course in response to demandBy Debbie Eales on December 15, 2016
OFTEC’s new commercial assessment course, which covers the servicing and commissioning of multi stage burners used in many light...
BPMA launches EU Directives advisory serviceBy Debbie Eales on December 15, 2016
Do you know whether the documentation supporting the placement of your products onto the UK and European market is...
HPA announces support for new RHI scheme reformsBy Debbie Eales on December 15, 2016
The Heat Pump Association (HPA) broadly welcomes the December 14th release of the Government’s intended reforms to the Renewable...
Cable manufacturers will be left out in the cold without CE marking, says BRE GlobalBy Debbie Eales on December 15, 2016
BRE Global turns up heat on cable CE marking as July 2017 deadline looms Manufacturers risk losing out on...