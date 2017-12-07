ZG Group provides a Double Act for state-of-the-art University of Lincoln Boole Technology Centre – with Thorn and Zumtobel luminaires

Thorn Lighting and Zumtobel Lighting, both part of the ZG Group, have supplied a range of fittings to the new, £6.8 million state-of-the-art Lincoln Science and Innovation Park Boole Technology Centre. Thorn and Zumtobel were chosen for the project for their ability to supply ‘fit for purpose’ luminaires for every area of the building, in addition to a full design service. The client’s brief called for modern and highly efficient architectural LED products internally and externally in order to promote the building as a highly efficient and sustainable working space in order to attract businesses from Technology, R&D, Science and Research sectors. To ensure that the final scheme achieved all of the requirements, Thorn and Zumtobel came up with a scheme that used luminaires designed to ensure required illuminance levels are maintained, whilst equal emphasis was given to the total cost of ownership of the lighting installation through selection of luminaires with efficient optics, combined with efficient light sources that offer a long life and extended maintenance cycles.

Partly funded by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, through the government’s Growth Deal Programme, the building sits at the core of the Lincoln Science and Innovation Park’s mission to enhance the county’s economy by stimulating further business growth and innovation. Founded by Lincolnshire Co-op and the University of Lincoln in 2012, the 2,908 sq. metre centre is the first building on the science park to be purpose built for technology businesses and, when fully let, the building is expected to directly create or secure over 50 jobs. The facility represents the only site in Lincolnshire dedicated to science, innovation and R&D across both commercial and public sectors.

Slotlight Infinity and Planor Wall LED’s have been used to create a bright, welcoming ambiance in the reception area. Zumtobel’s Slotlight Infinity LED was chosen for the reception as it creates an excellent, continuous flow of light with no shadows that complement the unique design of the space, providing an eye catching, streamlined strip of uniform light. Thorn Planor Wall LED has also been integrated into the lighting design to provide LED accent lighting with a co-ordinated aesthetic. Its side reflectors and downlight window give asymmetric forward pointing uplight.

For cleanroom lighting in the laboratory spaces, Duoproof LED sealed, recessed luminaires have been installed. Designed for food production and clean room applications and offering IP65 rated protection to prevent any ingress of substances from the ceiling void, Duoproof has retention cords that hold the diffuser for ease of maintenance. Thorn’s Omega PRO dimmable LED 600x600mm fittings were used in the office areas, with a slim 12mm profile that incorporates a UV-stabilised opal acrylic diffuser to retain its clean look.The IP44 rated Omega provides excellent glare control (UGR<19/22) and is easily retrofitted, whilst maintenance is significantly reduced. Thorn’s Jupiter LED luminaires have been utilised in the office units with no ceilings as the practical choice for slim and efficient, suspended luminaires offering direct direct/indirect lighting (minimum 30 percent ULOR) with louvre or diffuser optics to adapt lighting to the task environment. It’s highly efficient LED (>85 Llm/W) or T16 (>75 Llm/W) lamps have integrated control options to save energy and the fittings are quick and easy to maintain.

Thorn’s Equaline Linear LED luminaires have been incorporated in the meeting rooms to provide excellent light output, >80lm/W efficacy and very good glare control. Equaline is part of a complete family of luminaires with surface mounted direct illumination and suspended for direct/indirect, plus freestanding and wall mounted versions, allowing flexible and energy efficient lighting schemes with a coordinated aesthetic.the 50,000 hours’ life of the 4000K LED lamps supplied with the fitting. For Circulation Areas, Thorn’s Chalice was an obvious choice to provide an even distribution of illumination, combining low energy with high style. Chalice is available with a choice of colour temperatures (3000 or 4000K) and a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours that significantly reduces maintenance demands and costs.

For the exterior of the building Cesar LED, Thorn’s versatile and contemporary architectural floodlights, have been mounted on the façade. Thorn’s Adelie Bollards and Alumet Columns have been installed on external footpaths to provide a safe, well lit environment. Adelie is an elegant, vandal resistant bollard with a high performance optic that combines comfortable light with high energy savings. Alumet is an elegant column, which can orchestrate lighting compositions in a planned sequence while blending harmoniously with all urban landscapes, providing exceptional visual comfort during the night and decorative urban furniture during the day. The car park has been illuminated using Thorn’s Dyana LED, a sleek and stylish, IP 66 rated aluminium road lantern with an aesthetically pleasing rounded form. Dyana LED offers glare-free white light and a more pleasant environment, with reduced energy consumption and maintenance.

