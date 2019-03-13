Wieland connects the power at 33 Central

Wieland Electric has supplied its Metalynx2 structured wiring system, plus a variety of the company’s GST connectivity products for a high specification, new build office project at 33 King William Street in the City of London. Located in the heart of London, the facility known as 33 Central is within easy reach of London Bridge, Monument and Bank stations in addition to being in close proximity to London leading landmarks and London’s Cycle Superhighway.

33 Central has been fitted out to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard and provides 225,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space over 11 floors. The large flexible office floor plates and state of the art facilities maximise natural light and outside space, while making the most of the spectacular surrounding views. The shell and core to Cat A & B fit out was completed by mechanical and electrical contractors Phoenix ME Limited, who specified Wieland’s Metalynx2 structured wiring system to supply power to the lighting and fan coil units across all floors of the project. Commenting on the installation Matthew Dale, Electrical Engineer at Phoenix ME stated “As well as being a robust, easy on the eye, and flexible product in terms of future expansion, the clear and concise construction drawings produced by Wieland made it an effortless installation”.

Metalynx2 is a 6-pole circular structured wiring system that features a patented coding system for different applications and round connectors to minimise space requirements. The system is available in 20A and 32A ratings and, thanks to its innovative design, uses a minimum number of components – all of which lock together for secure installation (in compliance with relevant standards). Ideal for power distribution, lighting control and fan coil units, every system component is factory tested in a quality-controlled environment prior to delivery. Metalynx2 offers infinite design flexibility, whist helping to deliver greater savings on costs and installation time.

Wieland’s GST products were used for the final connection of luminaires to the LCM’s (lighting control modules) as well as providing all the interconnections between the light fittings. Wieland’s GST18 plug and play connector range is designed for lighting and building services installations where speed and precision are vital. Part of the gesis® family, the system uses a mechanical coding arrangement so that male and female connectors can only be mated in one way and ensures that all contacts are connected simultaneously, with the earth contact in advance to provide a completely safe pluggable system. The Wieland Metalynx2 and GST ranges can also be easily adapted to suit any layout and are future proofed should the building layout need to be changed.

Wieland were also required to supply other items to various other suppliers involved in the 33 Central project where the products interfaced. The timely delivery was paramount to ensure there was no delay during the construction period and Wieland delivered all products on schedule. The result of the installation is that the project exceeds regulatory requirements in the provision of a sustainable and innovative solution which has meant the building has achieved the BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard.

