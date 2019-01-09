Vickers’ Energy Management System makes savings all round

Thanks to an energy management system (EMS) from Vickers, DS Smith – one of the world’s leading providers of corrugated packaging and a specialist in plastic packaging – has enjoyed impressive cost savings in excess of 60%, and reduced its carbon footprint by 27 tonnes over a three year period.

Installed in 2015 at the DS Smith site in Sheerness, Kent, Vickers’ EMS was primarily specified to control the company’s consumption of gas in their warehousing facility. The investment was also projected to reduce carbon emissions and make cost savings of 30%. However, after just three years, the company has more than doubled its projected savings by reducing gas expenditure by a remarkable £5,665.

Commenting on this achievement, Dave Almond at D S Smith said: “Thanks to our investment in a Vickers’ EMS, we have not only reduced our CO2 emissions, we have saved a significant amount of money by reducing our energy consumption, and this has more than covered the cost of our original investment.

“Moving forwards, it’s reassuring to know that we will continue to reap the rewards of an accurate heating control system that delivers maximum energy efficiency, whilst enjoying full after sales support from Vickers,” added Dave.

