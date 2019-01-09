Up to 1,080kW of chiller now available for next day delivery

Mitsubishi Electric has added new 150kW and 180kW modules to its existing advanced range of high efficiency, inverter-driven, e-series modular chillers to expand the ‘off-the-shelf’ offering to the UK market.

The e-series offers market-leading low noise levels and exceptional part-load efficiencies with an operating range between 8-100% capacity to provide controllable, energy efficient cooling and heating with reduced plant size and a host of advanced features and benefits taken straight from the company’s experience in the air conditioning industry.

Available as cooling-only or heat pump versions, the new modules included a unique Y-shaped design to increase the intake of air and offer a greater heat exchanger surface area, delivering a highly efficient operation. With four inverter compressors operating as two pairs in each module and the ability to connect up to 6 individual modules into one system, the e-series chillers provide the perfect solution.

“We’ve had significant interest in these modular units since we launched the e-series three years ago and these larger modules expand the number of applications and buildings that can benefit from these advanced chillers” explains Graham Temple, Marketing Manager.