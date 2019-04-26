Titan Products Release Improved Carbon Monoxide Sensors

Titan Products are pleased to announce the launch of our new and improved Carbon Monoxide (CO) sensor. Providing high accuracy readings across its full range, the wall mounted TPCO-WM-500 is our most versatile CO sensor to date.

Maintaining all the high quality build and design qualities of its predecessor, the TP-WM-500 CO sensor has introduced a brand new CO cell to provide improved monitoring performance across a range of applications that include indoor car parks, vehicle loading bays and ventilation systems.

Employing solid state temperature compensated technology, the CO cell allows the TP-WM-500 to provide high levels of accuracy, stability and sensitivity along with improved sensor life expectancy. All TPCO-WM-500 sensors are supplied pre-calibrated and provide 3-selecable ranges (0-100ppm, 0-250ppm and 0-500ppm) with signal output options of 0-5V or 0-10V with 4-20mA.

About Titan Products:

Formed in 1987 Titan Products have firmly established themselves as a true market leader in the UK HVAC controls sector. Operating to BS EN ISO9001:2015 standards, Titan Products have developed a reputation for providing high levels of quality in both their products and the services they offer. All of Titan’s product design, PCB design, electronic production, testing and calibration is carried out on site in Stockport. Titan’s extensive product range includes environmental smart and Zigbee sensors, temperature control, BACnet control, natural ventilation products, input/output modules, alarm management, light and occupancy products and bespoke user interfaces.

