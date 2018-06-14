It is time to announce a very special event which is being bought to you by BSEE Magazine in January 2020!

I know 2020 may seem a long way off, but, I am also very aware that many of you will be planning your event schedule already and this is one event you won’t want to miss!

Building Services Live 2020 will be held at ExCel, London, between 21st and 23rd January and co-located with the HVACR show.

This exhibition will include a full seminar programme as well as the ‘Innovation Showcase Theatre’, a dedicated area to exhibit the very latest products and technologies. There are also breakout areas, a beer bar, and the ‘Trade Association Pavilion’

The exhibition area will include all aspects of the Building Services industry from Building controls and management systems, cloud and wireless technology, datacentres and cable management, indoor air quality, water treatment, energy optimisation, lighting, fire and safety, cyber security and everything in between!

Details about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities can be seen here, but if you would like more information or for BSEE editor Debbie Eales and I to come along and discuss with you in more detail please get in touch.

This is your exhibition for your industry – so if you have any feedback or perhaps put forward an idea for consideration to include as part of the experience it would be great to hear from you

Visit to find out more http://www.buildingserviceslive.com/

Jacqui Henderson

Jhenderson@datateam.co.uk

01622 699116