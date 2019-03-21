Take control of emissions on site: Casella Guardian2 with VOC monitoring

Land pollution can be a major problem in the UK. Heavy industrial production was once a driving force for our nation’s economy and now many sites pose a major hazard for new construction operations.

The remediation of contaminated land sites can prove to be a challenging undertaking, however, effective boundary monitoring solutions can help to mitigate any environmental issues during construction by effective measurement of toxic compound exposure.

Casella demonstrates its commitment to reducing environmental risks with the new Guardian2 site boundary monitor, designed to help site management remain compliant with emission levels, using remote monitoring and reporting of noise, dust and vibration levels, and now includes monitoring of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

The innovative Guardian2 is equipped with a photoionization detector (PID) and measures for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) up to 6,000 ppm (parts per million), assessing the emission to any prescribed limits. Not only is exposure to VOCs harmful to the environment, but can lead to lasting health implications3. Site managers can rest assured as the Guardian2 system produces text or email alerts when limits are exceeded.

