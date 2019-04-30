Spring Statement – New homes must be heated using low carbon sources from 2025

Evinox welcomes the Chancellors announcement in his spring statement (13th March 2019) that all new homes built from 2025 will be required to be heated by systems free from fossil fuels and that the UK will implement policies to increase the proportion of “green gas” within its gas grid to support this aim.

This follows the publication of the Committee on Climate Change’s (CCC) warning that energy-inefficient and high-carbon housing is jeopardising the UK’s chances of meeting its carbon budgets.

Evinox believes this offers an excellent opportunity for the heat network industry to drive the design of new systems using green energy sources, such as heat pumps or solar thermal, and to lower heat losses for the network using smarter design. An additional benefit for existing heat networks is the ability to swap the primary energy source for greener alternatives in the future, which allows for new technologies to be easily integrated.

Hammond states “As with the challenge of adapting to the digital age, the challenge of shaping a carbon-neutral economy of the future is pressing,”

“We must apply the creativity of the marketplace to one of the most complex problems of our time – climate change – and build sustainability into the heart of our economic model.”

This also follows last year’s announcement that Government intends to regulate heat networks, something Evinox is firmly in favour of. Regulation of heat networks is key for meeting these growth targets and Evinox continue to work with the industry to help shape these regulations.

