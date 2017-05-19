SCS Group Managing Director Allan Meek summits Mount Everest

SCS Group Managing Director Allan Meek has made it to the summit of Mount Everest after six weeks of intense training, climbing, acclimatisation and waiting.

Allan, 56, who owns the BMS and smoke control company, reached the top of the world’s highest mountain on Tuesday, May 16, as dawn broke in the UK. Believed to be the oldest Welshman to summit Everest, Allan reached the top at 9.45am local time.

Allan is one of several Welsh people to have successfully summited Everest, including the first Welsh man, Caradog Jones, in May 1995 at the age of 33, and the first Welsh woman, Tori James, in May 2007 at the age of 25.

Allan, who is currently on the descent back towards the other camps and finally Everest Base Camp, is part of a team of eight members and nine climbing Sherpas in an expedition led by Nepalese company Ascent Himalayas.

On a post on its Facebook page, Ascent Himalayas wrote: “Allan Meek (UK/Welsh) summited Mount Everest (8,848m) on his first attempt with his climbing guide Nawang Jangbu Sherpa (Nepal).”

It continued: “Ascent Himalayas family would like to congratulate all our members and climbing guides for the successful Everest Expedition 2017.

“Also we thank Pasang Tenzing Sherpa, Everest Team Leader, for his great guidance throughout the journey and Mingma Tsiri Sherpa for his great management during the expedition and keeping us updated with all the details.”

Allan has been sponsored in his quest by SCS Group, which designs and provides intelligent smoke control, BMS and passive ventilation systems for companies and buildings across the UK. Its supply-only sales arm Easivent provides a comprehensive range of control panels and equipment for use on smoke ventilation and natural ventilation projects.

Allan’s son Ben Meek, who works at SCS Group as Design Manager/Fire Engineer, said: “I’m really proud of dad, this is a fantastic achievement.

“I had no doubt he would make it to the summit, he always achieves whatever he puts his mind to. I can’t imagine what’s he’s planning to do after this!”

Ben added: “I hope he stays close to home for a while, my girls are really missing him.”

After returning to Base Camp, Allan and his group will pack up their camp and prepare to descend. This will see them trekking to Pheriche, Namche and Lukla over a number of days before flying to Kathmandu. He will then have a rest day in Kathmandu before departing for the UK.