Rittal’s Edge Solutions at DCW 2019

The revolution that is edge will be front and centre on Rittal’s Stand #D610 at Data Centre World, London, from 12-13 March 2019.

The products on display will include its Edge Data Centre which offers offer an end-to-end product with standardised, preconfigured IT infrastructure.

Also at the show will be LCP DX cooling solutions and the company’s innovative RiMatrix Containerised Data Centre.

The advance of edge computing, which essentially provides computing resources at the perimeter of a given network, has been rapid as a consequence of growing technological demands for low latency, local data processing and high autonomy of infrastructure, system-wide security and high bandwidth. The focus is typically on the immediate processing capacity required at the source of data making it as fast and secure as possible.

The need for edge computing can easily be seen in “smart” production systems, where sensors and actuators continually relay information on the status of processes and infrastructure. This forms the basis for innovative services such as alerts, predictive maintenance, and machine self-optimisation, delivered by the company’s IT department in real time. For this to happen, and for quick responses to events and anomalies, it’s critical to have low latency between production and the IT infrastructure.

Clive Partridge, Rittal’s Technical Manager for IT Infrastructure advises: “DCW is always a very busy show for us and we’re delighted to be able to showcase such an exciting portfolio of products, all designed to help customers take advantage of innovations such as edge computing.

“Our solutions are designed to be implemented rapidly and cost-effectively, thereby paving the way for Industry 4.0 applications. Their modular construction creates huge flexibility for customers. They can be installed in an IT security room, or be containerised like our RiMatrix Containerised Data Centre, allowing it to be located wherever it is required.

“When combined with the as-a-service offering that Rittal jointly provides with iNNOVO Cloud, the Rittal Edge Data Centre provides a complete, one-stop solution for enterprises of all sizes.”Further information on all Rittal’s edge products can be found at www.rittal.co.uk and www.friedhelm-loh-group.com or on twitter @rittal_ltd.