Rinnai solo for low nox continuous flow on demand hot water……but with a store

Rinnai Infinity Solo condensing and low NOx water heater is said to be the first of its kind in the UK to combine the advanced technology of low NOx wall mounted continuous flow water heaters with a stainless steel storage cylinder, all in one compact footprint.

The design parameters of this product allow specifiers, designers, installers and engineers to benefit from unique Rinnai technology in applications it was once not previously possible. For instance, the Infinity Solo features both 35kW and 54kW sized appliances, ensuring sites with a smaller gas meter can readily use this technology. The larger Infinity Solo model will also act as a high-efficiency alternative to gas fired storage appliances that exist in today’s market.

The cylinder is stainless steel and this reduces the weight compared to glass lined models, and it makes transportation, handling and installation a lot easier. As well as the difference in weight, the cylinders also have extremely low heat loss figures (as low as 1.41kW/h day), so the user pays less to maintain the heat within the tank.

Another benefit of the Infinity Solo with stainless steel cylinder is that the life expectancy of the material is far greater than that of a glass-lined equivalent as glass suffers from thermal shock causing it to crack after a period of time.

The Infinity Solo range is also renewables compatible and supplied pre-fitted with a coil, meaning that the primary energy source will always be from renewable gains and the complementary Rinnai water heater will only apply the precise amount of gas to boost the difference in temperature.

Rinnai manufactures the energy efficient Infinity range of low NOx gas fired continuous flow water heaters and space heaters. The Infinity brand carries the widest range of condensing water heaters on the market today with the most impressive efficiencies in operation, leading the field in technological innovation.

For more information on the RINNAI product range visit www.rinnaiuk.com