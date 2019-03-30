Riello’s premix burners now up to 3MW

Riello RX premix packaged burners are now available in outputs up to 3MW, offering NOx levels of less than 40mg/kWh, with high turndown ratios of up to 8:1, across a wide range of models.

Riello RX burners feature an exclusive design that includes a patented woven wire gauze ‘sock’ covering the combustion head cylinder. Gas and combustion air are mixed upstream of the combustion head and then pass through precision-located ports and the gauze ‘sock’ to ignite on the external surface of the combustion head. This arrangement enables a very compact flame with a diameter directly related to the burner firing rate, ensuring precise heat control and optimum efficiency at all loads.

The high turndown makes RX burners ideal for systems with variable heat loads where low NOx levels are also required. These range from condensing boilers through to process applications such as spray booths and industrial ovens.

RX burners can be used in conjunction with variable speed drive motors to reduce electricity consumption and lower noise levels even further than the typical 30% noise reduction compared to many other combustion applications. Control options include progressive two-stage operation and fully modulating via 0-10V or 4-20 mA. Full electronic control with operational and diagnostic display is also available.

