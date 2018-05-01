REL expands into the East with new regional office

London-based REL Building Services has announced that it is opening its first regional office to extend its services to clients operating across the East of England.

Located in Cambridge, the office will be headed up by newly appointed Stephen Laverick who joins the firm from CIE International. Stephen spent nearly 30 years with Cambridge-based CIE before it went into administration at the end of 2017. He joined as an electrical engineer and worked his way up the ranks to become operations director, responsible for managing projects across sectors including education, healthcare, and research and development.

Managing director, Toby Buckley, said: “The vast majority of our projects are located in London and the surrounding areas, but increasingly we are being asked to tender for work in the East of England in and around Cambridge as well as areas such as Northampton.

“Our new office will ensure we can meet the needs of these clients. Stephen brings extensive experience and importantly, vast local knowledge and contacts to our business. He is ideally placed to head up our new regional offer and expand our services not only in Cambridge but across the wider eastern region. “

Stephen added: “REL has a really strong reputation, so this is a great opportunity to help grow a well-established business in a region which is seeing huge investment and offers lots of potential new work.

“As someone that’s been in the M&E sector for three decades in Cambridge, I’m confident that I can help to secure new contacts and projects for the company, and make this a success.”

Established nearly 70 years ago, REL Building Services is a family-run firm based in Bromley-by-Bow in East London. In line with its continued growth, the company has recently rebranded revealing a new logo and corporate colours.