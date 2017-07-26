REHAU DEMONSTRATES BESPOKE TRUNKING EXPERTISE AT NEW MIF IN LIVERPOOL

REHAU demonstrated its expertise in producing bespoke cable trunking solutions at the brand new Materials Innovation Factory, which is set to open shortly in Liverpool.

The five storey, 11,600m² facility at Liverpool University is a private public partnership between the university and Unilever and will be home to around 300 materials researchers working to bring the latest innovations in materials chemistry to market.

It is an open access environment which boasts the highest concentration of automated and robotic equipment for materials chemistry applications anywhere in the world aimed at providing robust, reproducible data which scientists can use to accelerate their product development.

It features workspaces, meeting areas, computer suites and extensive laboratories, and a mix of REHAU Profila Data trunking and REHAU Bench trunking has been installed throughout.

REHAU liaised with M&E contractors Lorne Stewart to design and manufacture bespoke wall sets for the project which could accommodate a set-back into the window reveals, all with a grey insert to meet the requirements of Part M of the Building Regs. It also supplied all white back to back bench trunking for the laboratories throughout the new building.

Profila Data is one of REHAU’s most popular data trunking solutions, with a depth of 65mm and a cross section area of 4060mm² which is fast and easy to install and can easily meet the requirements of CAT6, 6A and CAT7 cabling.

This success at the £65m Materials Innovation Factory follows a similar installation at Manchester’s £61m National Graphene Institute last year, where REHAU provided Profila Data trunking in a bespoke black finish for the building which was also completed by main contractors Bam Construction.