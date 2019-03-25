REHAU announces new guide to offsite construction

While offsite construction is not a new concept, it has recently seen a resurgence within the UK construction market – and one that is expected to continue. In line with this, REHAU has produced a new dedicated guide on the subject aimed at M&E contractors and building services engineers to help them negotiate offsite construction and get the best out of this way of working.

The guide provides an insight into the reasons for the increase in popularity of the technique, which include the influence of government policy, the residential housing crisis and emergence of built-to-rent. Advice is also provided on the importance of embracing and adapting sooner rather than later and how this will pay dividends in the long run.

With many potential users being members or affiliated to the main industry bodies, such as CIBSE, BESA, BSRIA and IME, the guide explores the current viewpoint of each of these organisations as well as highlighting the reasons for adopting the techniques on a range projects and what they can deliver.

The guide focuses on three of the key applications currently experiencing growth; bathroom pods, utility cupboards and volumetric modular, while detailing the many features and benefits of working with prefabrication and preassembly.

HVAC product integration and the key considerations for heating and plumbing products when utilised in offsite construction is also explored in the guide. Benefits such as the need for fewer joints in pipe runs, leak proof piping, durability of materials, space saving, reducing the need for hot works, as well as quick and easy installation are all discussed.

Drew Clough Product Manager for Building Solutions at REHAU, said: “In recent years we’ve seen a massive increase in the amount of building services projects adopting offsite construction techniques. As such, we felt it would be appropriate to give engineers the benefit of our extensive experience of working in this way and put together a guide to assist them.

“Some engineers may not be familiar with offsite construction and all it entails. Like many things, at first it may seem daunting and a bit of a minefield to understand how it all works. Hopefully, they will find this guide useful in their endeavours and it is important to add that we’re always available and happy to provide any advice and technical support they may need afterwards.”

’An M&E guide to offsite construction for building services‘ is the latest in a series of free-to-download guides from REHAU‘s Build Your Legacy campaign. This is an initiative created to encourage M&E contractors to consider how the product choices they make today will impact on a building’s performance in years to come. The focus of the initiative is centred around four key ways to deliver more sustainable, future proof installations by addressing Quality, Technical Knowhow, Trust and Reliability, and Innovation and Sustainability.

To download the guide or to find out more information please visit www.rehau.uk/buildyourlegacy