Reggiani Creates a Warm Welcome at Thames Tower

Reggiani’s YORI fittings provide the perfect lighting solution for dramatic new reception area

Reggiani UK, working hard to support London and Oslo-based lighting design and consulting studio, Light Bureau, have provided the perfect lighting solution for the dramatic new reception area in the Thames Tower refurbishment project in Reading, Berks. Consideration had to be given to aesthetics, energy-efficiency, efficacy, a potential BREEAM rating and lifecycle costs to deliver a stunning yet cost-effective solution to the client. Reggiani’s YORI downlights were the ideal choice for the extensive new reception space that leads out onto the busy concourse at Reading Railway Station.

Thames Tower was a 1970’s derelict office building. The developer, a joint venture between Landid and Brockton Capital, added 4 additional floors to the 10-storey building, dramatically improving the aspect ratio. On the ground floor a grand, double-height reception has been created by removing the original first floor and introducing new retail spaces to add to the already vibrant offering of Reading Town Centre. The atrium itself is accessed through impressive 3-metre high revolving glass doors and shares part of the ground floor area with a restaurant and café. The building has been designed to provide everything that is needed for the modern-day tenant.

Reggiani’s YORI fittings with a 13W LED light source and 16 degree beam angle have been utilised for the project and a black finish chosen, mounted on suspended track. Mini YORI fittings in a white finish with 10W light source and a 48 degree beam angle were also incorporated into the scheme on recessed track. As always, the YORI range has provided a high performance, energy-efficient scheme that ensures a flexible and versatile lighting solution.

Arve Olsen, Director of Light Bureau Ltd, commented: “The sleek and modern design of Reggiani’s YORI range combined with a wide range of optical accessories makes the range a uniquely flexible tool of light for a variety of applications. With its honeycomb louvre, high output light source and narrow beam angle, the YORI spotlight works perfectly in the tall reception space. The luminaires contribute in creating a dramatic and memorable arrival experience at Thames Tower”.

The drama of the building unfolds as soon as you enter through its revolving doors into the light-filled reception, setting the scene for the inspirational space in the building’s interior.

James Silver, Development Director at Landid, stated: “We are incredibly proud to have completed Thames Tower. We have created a workspace that is like no other in Reading, offering a stylish and contemporary office environment with amenities that are second to none”.