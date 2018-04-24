Rainwater managed by Aquatech Pressmain at Storyhouse, Chester

This fully integrated cultural centre houses a theatre, cinema and library – a first for Britain. The project includes the redevelopment of the 1937 Odeon cinema retaining many of its art deco features.

The site had a historic water management problem, which due to their knowledge and expertise Aquatech Pressmain were able to solve. They designed and Installed pumps and a large collection tank to hold excess rainwater, allowing the centre to manage the water, releasing it into the main drains when appropriate, preventing any local flooding.

Storyhouse welcomed a million visitors in its first 12 months and has been nominated for numerous awards.

If you have a similar challenging project and would like Aquatech Pressmain to help please

call Aquatech Pressmain on 01206 215121

email marketing@aquatechpressmain.co.uk or visit www.aquatechpressmain.co.uk