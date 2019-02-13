Optical human presence detector for counting people

As the world’s first human presence detector, the HPD2 from Steinel Professional uses optical sensor technology not only to detect to the presence of persons but also to count them in defined zones – regardless of any movement. At the heart of this human presence detector is a high-precision optical system that has been combined with a complex mathematical algorithm. In cooperation with international specialists and universities, a system has been developed that analyses images directly in the sensor. The optical sensor system delivers information on the number and position of people. This means that the HPD2 is not only capable of coordinating building management systems, but can also be used to organise and optimise various processes in a corporate environment, such as desk- sharing solutions, room occupancy management, efficient lift management and queuing.

Benefiting from integrated temperature and humidity sensors, the HPD2 can also control building functions, such as lighting, heating and air-conditioning, even more closely in line with actual needs and in relation to the number of persons present.

Human Presence Detection (HPD)

Developing the HPD2 optical human presence detector, Steinel Professional has managed to make a quantum leap in sensor technology. It provides the capability of identifying persons even if they are not moving. Regardless of any movement, persons are detected no matter whether they are sitting or standing. Integrated, state-of-the-art image recognition delivers the relevant data in real time. The image processed directly in the sensor does not provide any images of real people but only delivers information on the number and position of persons.

New application scenarios

The quantity-related information from the HPD2 makes it possible to analyse areas in a company in terms of use and capacity utilisation as the basis for optimisation. The HPD2 can be used, for example, to optimise work station flexibility within a desk-sharing solution, the occupancy of meeting rooms or efficient lift management as well as queuing. Using the optical human presence detector provides a key to optimising processes and costs and to saving energy.

Precision detection in 5 zones

The HPD2 covers an area of 10 x 10 metres with an angle of coverage of 110 degrees. To detect human presence, as many as 5 zones can be defined with absolute precision in this area and also changed at any time. The number of persons counted can be output for each individual detection zone. This quantity-related information creates the basis for analysing specific areas and opens up new applications beyond merely switching lights on and off, while also making it possible to coordinate building management systems.

Controlling building management systems

Regardless of movement, the HPD2 can detect the presence of persons and also count them. In addition, the human presence detector comes with integrated temperature and humidity sensors. This provides a way of controlling lighting, heating and air-conditioning even more closely in line with needs. For this purpose, the HPD2 can be integrated into the building automation system via a KNX interface. The signal for switching light or HVAC devices can also be output via relays. It can be adapted to suit any specific needs by means of various user-friendly functions.

On request and with immediate effect, the HPD2 human presence detector may be purchased from Steinel Professional .

Steinel Professional grants companies a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty under the current warranty terms and conditions (www.steinel-professional.de/garantie).