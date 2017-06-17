New standard for facilities management open for public comment

A new international standard is being developed for facilities management, providing a framework for the management, operation and maintenance of the workplace.

ISO 41001 Management System – Requirements [with Guidance for Use] is being developed to help organizations create a management structure and allocate resources for effective day-to-day operation. The new ISO was developed to provide a framework and criteria against which facilities management teams can be measured as “fit for purpose” for the organisations they serve.

Today’s facilities managers face challenges in balancing competing priorities, from new technologies to corporate social responsibility. ISO 41001 will help organizations improve their compliance, as well as bolster their asset and operational efficiencies. It is suitable for organisations of all sizes and sectors.

The standard is open for public comment until July 6, 2017, via this link:

https://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/projects/afa8f5c1e379698d3fe199a209c1364e