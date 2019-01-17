Neptronic – SKE4 Product Launch

Humidity Solutions and Neptronic are proud to announce the new SKE4 series of resistive electric steam humidifiers featuring a revolutionary design that combines next-generation mechanical, hardware and software innovations for unparalleled ease of maintenance, efficiency, and reliability.

Neptronic manufactures an excellent range of controls and actuators as well as a range of humidity control equipment. Humidity Solutions sells the company’s gas-fired, live steam and resistive electric humidifiers – and it is the SKE resistive humidifier that has been upgraded through a technology-led re-design.

Luis Melgares, Vice-President Sales and Marketing at Neptronic, explains: “At Neptronic we value innovation highly, alongside offering our clients the best experience. The SKE4 includes features that have never been seen before, creating one of the most efficient and installer-friendly humidifiers on the market today”.

Simplicity

Created with the engineer/technician in mind, the SKE4 features an evaporation chamber that can be accessed in less than 20 seconds without tools – which is 70% faster than most humidifiers available. Scale can quickly and easily be removed, ensuring minimal down time and best use of the maintenance engineers’ time. Multiple connectivity options are available (see below) and schedules and event-based conditions are easily configured.

Panels can be quickly removed, allowing ease of access to all components including front access for controls wiring terminals. Fan ventilation units can be positioned either on the humidifier or remotely in the space, with flexible design allowing several options for installation.

Connectivity

With its controls background, Neptronic has all the options available to allow for full communications within the building and/or remotely. Connectivity options include Ethernet, BMS integration, integrated web page, remote diagnostics, BACnet, Modbus and more.

High levels of connectivity enable facilities managers and building operators to be alerted to any equipment issues electronically, rather than devoting resources to time-consuming manual inspections.

Innovation

Water management is a key maintenance consideration in optimising operation of steam humidifiers particularly in a hard water area or where useage is high. The SKE4 incorporates a patent-pending, self-cleaning and self-calibrating water level detection system. This uses three sensor technologies for precise and reliable water detection, with heater element overheat protection and the patented Anti-Foaming Energy Conservation (AFEC) system.

The Neptronic AFEC system has been developed with a unique understanding of the technology required to measure the water level, no matter how scaled the cylinder may be, or what type of water is being used.

Efficiency

Efficient operation is underpinned by a built-in scheduler for system operation and for draining cycles.

Training

Humidity Solutions offers training courses at its head office to allow specifiers and installer to see the humidifiers in operation for design/specification purposes, or for maintenance training.

Units are kept in stock for fast delivery on the humidifiers, consumables and spares.

Background notes

Humidity Solutions have been representing Canada’s Neptronic in the UK market for eight years, although individual associations go back further. Neptronic has a proven track record as a dynamic manufacturer, so whilst some may try to copy to keep up with the technology Neptronic, led by Zev Kopel, has innovated to push the technology forward to improve efficiency, enhance the user experience and maximise reliability.