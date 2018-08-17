Nearly 40% gas savings at St Paul’s Cathedral thanks to boiler upgrade

Grade 1 listed building St Paul’s Cathedral received a boiler upgrade comprised of Hamworthy Heating’s two Wessex ModuMax mk3 WM254/508V modular condensing boilers and two Powerstock indirect-fired water heaters in 2016. The delicate building structure is subject to strict regulations, prohibiting alterations without special permissions. The cathedral faced failing boilers, which meant a heating and hot water plant refurbishment project would have to take those restrictions into account.

Robin Bunton from Bunton M & E Services, who advised replacement boilers were necessary, commented on the chosen boilers,

“We have used the Wessex boilers since they were introduced, and we know they are a very reliable product. They are space saving, great in refurbishment projects and buildings where you can’t change the building fabric, such as St Paul’s.”

Tom Fletcher, Works Manager at St Paul’s Cathedral, added

“ Once we understood we needed to replace the Cathedral’s heating and hot water plant, we were set a target of reducing gas usage by 10% once the project was complete in line with the cathedral’s sustainability ambitions. In discussions with our M&E consultant, our engineer and examining the constraints of the building, we elected to use the Hamworthy boilers because they offered efficiency as well as significantly reduced disruption to the building during the project because of their small modular form. Since the installation, we have found that we have managed to reduce gas consumption by close to 40%. This means that we have not only reduced our carbon footprint but have also benefited from significant savings on our gas bill, well above our initial project target.”

