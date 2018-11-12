More than a controller, Omni is a self-contained Building & Energy Management System

Innotech’s Omni Features

Innotech protocol, native BACnet & BTL Listing

• Programmable Points (UI/O) with self-diagnostics

• On-board or remote HMI

• Compatible with all existing Innotech controllers

• Expansion capabilities to suit your needs

• Learn more at www.showme.innotech.com.au

Innotech BEMS Architecture

The Innotech Difference

Omni is the culmination of 30 years of Innotech’s HVAC, BEMS and R&D experience. We’ve kept everything you loved, and enhanced our capabilities by consolidating software, controllers, web-servers, alarming and integration onto the one device. Omni is a complete BEMS that can reside on both Innotech and Native BACnet networks, providing flexibility on projects from single buildings to multi-campus institutes.