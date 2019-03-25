Mitsubishi Electric launches R32 models across the entire Mr Slim range

Mitsubishi Electric has added R32 Standard Inverter and Inverter models to its Mr Slim air conditioning range to offer the market a complete solution using the low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant.

The Mr Slim range is one of Britain’s best-selling split-systems and is suitable to cool or heat a huge variety of applications, including offices and retail units. The new R32 models deliver increased efficiencies in eight different capacities from 2.5kW to 14.0kW.

“These new models join our R32 Mr Slim Power Inverter units which have already proved incredibly popular and will help even more customers transition easily to low GWP systems,” explains Carl Dickinson, Product Manager for the Mr Slim range. “They enable us to offer a complete range of options from the cost-effective, entry-level inverter systems right through to the advanced Power Inverter systems.”

The Standard Inverter outdoor units are available from 2.5kW to 14.0kW and include extended pipe runs on larger models, compared to the previous R410A versions, which increases the flexibility with which they can be installed. The outdoor unit can connect to a range of indoor units including ceiling cassette, ceiling concealed, ceiling suspended and wall mounted models.

The Inverter outdoor units are available from 7.1kW to 14kW as ceiling cassette systems and offer a cost effective alternative alongside all the benefits of Mitsubishi Electric Mr Slim technology.

Both Standard Inverter and Inverter outdoor units are light-weight and compact, making them easier to install and suitable for areas with limited external plant space.

In addition, the units incorporate Replace Technology, allowing installers to move to the new systems while maintaining existing pipework. Quiet operation with industry leading low noise levels makes the outdoor systems suitable for installation at a wide range of sites.

“We have made significant upgrades over the R410A models, whilst ensuring that these continue delivering the efficiencies, design flexibility and operational control that the Mr Slim range is famous for,” added Dickinson.

For more information on these solutions, click here.