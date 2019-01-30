MIKROFILL SUPPLIES NEW PLANT AT ST MARY’S

Birmingham’s St Mary’s Hospice provides vital care and support to people and their loved ones who are living with life-limiting illness. Every day the hospice cares for 400 people living across Birmingham and Sandwell and can offer personalised support in people’s homes, in their community and at the hospice itself. Its aim is to help people live well with their illness, right up to the end of life and be there for their families, carers and loved ones.

During the summer of 2018 the decision was taken to replace the existing inefficient heating plant with 2No Ethos FS 350 floor standing condensing boilers from Mikrofill. Installed by long established mechanical contractor, Guardian Gas, each stainless steel boiler employs 2No independent burners, each with a 10 > 1 modulation providing an overall turn down ratio of 40 > 1 (700kW > 17.5kW). This ensures the buildings load is consistently matched by the boilers whilst maximising fuel efficiency. A Mikrovent 750 low loss header c/w air and dirt separation complimented the installation by trapping dirt particles 5 microns and larger via its integral stainless steel brush.

