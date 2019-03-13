Luceco reels in Oman Cables Industry – The Sultanate of Oman

Luceco has recently relit two large manufacturing plants located in the middle east for Oman Cables Industry with the Eris High Bay. Committed to innovation and improving productivity, Oman Cables Industry required an improved lit environment with energy efficiency and cost effectiveness in mind. Ranked within the top 100 Global Wire and Cable producers, Oman Cables Industry is one of the oldest and most trusted cable manufacturers in the Middle East. Established in 1984, the business now has operations throughout the Middle East and parts of Asia and Europe.

Luceco provided an LED lighting solution using Eris High Bays. Eris is a modern and slim IP65 rated luminaire with a die-cast aluminium body and polycarbonate lens optic for optimum performance. The plant had been using 100W CFL lamps within the facility, but regular lamp failures caused unsustainable maintenance costs for re lamping and having to stop production to reach heights of over 10 metres.

Eris high bays from Luceco offered 50,000 hours operational life with a warranty of 5 years. High efficiency LED lighting met the required lux levels and the overall light distribution throughout the plant has been greatly improved.

Supplied as digital dimmable or standard, Eris comes complete with stirrup bracket and hook for surface or suspension mounting and options include 20,250 lm & 32,400 lm variants with an efficacy of 135Llm/cW. Eris boasts two convenient sizes: Maxi HighBay 150W or 240W and Mini HighBay 100W or 120W, both at home in many industrial environments.

With the new lighting installed, Oman Cables Industry now have an improved, energy efficient lit environment, and have furthered their commitment to the environment by using energy efficient LED luminaires.

https://www.luceco.com/uk