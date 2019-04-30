Luceco lights new Education Facilities in Dubai

Amity Group have chosen Luceco to provide an energy efficient LED lighting solution for a new educational establishment in Al Quasis, Dubai. Luceco delivered a complete lighting solution for both the interior and exterior of the school’s facilities.

LuxPanel luminaires and Platinum Downlights were installed in classrooms and assembly rooms and IP65 rated LuxPanels were used in laboratories. Supplied with remote ‘plug and play’ drivers, available in standard fixed output, dimmable and emergency options, high efficiency LuxPanels boasts a market leading efficacy of 152 Lm/cW with no maintenance requirements over the lifetime of the luminaire.

Spacious and colourful hallways connect classrooms and activity spaces. Platinum LED Downlights offer running cost savings of up to 80% and are designed to retrofit ceiling cut outs of common compact fluorescent downlights as well as being ideal for use with sensors and lighting controls.

Amity School Dubai is designed to meet the highest standard of education, offering learning that is interdisciplinary, engaging, and challenging. Luceco and Energy Partner Debbas Electric LLC, ensured the project met the criteria within the stipulated timescales, providing this modern educational facility with an energy saving, and cost effecting lighting solution for years to come.

