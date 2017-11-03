Join with key industry professionals at the Building Services Forum 2018

Tickets are now available to purchase for the inaugural Building Services Forum. This brand new industry event will feature a CPD accredited educational seminar programme offering exclusive, specialised content. Attending the Forum is essential for professionals in the building services sector, presenting unique information, thinking and solutions concerning the future of the industry.

An unmissable seminar programme

The Building Services Forum programme will feature seminars from leading industry bodies, including: Remeha, North Building Technologies, Carlo Gavazzi, Priva, Schneider Electric, ZTP, Loughborough University, BSRIA and the ECA.

Covering a wide expanse of topics, the programme will touch on vital debates at the forefront the industry. Delegates will leave the Forum with a wealth of valuable knowledge, from ways to manage key design stages when installing combined heat and power units, to how to utilise the Internet of Things and cloud based technologies and developing an intelligent and interactive HVAC pipe network.

Lead sponsor Remeha’s product manager Adrian Morris will present ‘Maximising efficiencies with a bespoke low carbon plant room’. Chris Meir, sales director at Remeha considers the importance of this seminar and the Forum as a whole: “The Building Services Forum provides a timely opportunity to join with key industry professionals to share expert knowledge and successes, spread best practice, and identify solutions to future challenges.

“With CPD-accredited seminars from industry luminaries covering a range of topical subjects – from protection against cyber-attacks to designing healthy, intelligent buildings to the role of the Internet of Things in building services – there will be plenty of food for thought. Not to mention an insight from our own Adrian Morris into maximising the benefits of a bespoke-designed low carbon plant room. We look forward to seeing you there.”

North Building Technologies is also sponsoring the Building Services Forum and will present a seminar tackling the many issues likely to affect all businesses in the industry as technology evolves. The seminar will be delivered by James Palmer, business development manager at North. James comments: “North is proud to be sponsoring the Building Services Forum 2018. This high-quality event is a great way to share our 25 years’ experience creating networks of things with the industry. We will bring clarity to IoT technologies, while sparking debate about this new era of connectivity.”

Dr Michelle Agha-Hossein of BSRIA will present ‘Building for wellbeing’ at the Forum. Michelle comments: “BSRIA is delighted to support the inaugural Building Services Forum. As one of BSRIA’s four core values, being innovative is vital to a forward thinking industry and we would encourage building services professionals to attend this event to pick up some of the latest building services thinking.”

The full seminar programme can be viewed at http://www.buildingservicesforum.london/programme/

Limited places are available – don’t miss out

Tickets to the Building Services Forum include:

A full day’s CPD accredited seminar programme from the industry’s biggest names

Networking opportunities with sponsors, exhibitors and speaker companies

The latest product and technology innovations

Breakfast, lunch and refreshments

Break-out sessions

Booking a place at the Forum offers a unique opportunity to boost your industry knowledge, consider issues that may affect the future of your business and network with some of the biggest names in building services.

The Building Services Forum will take place on 8 February 2018 at the Building Centre in London; a key location that is easily accessible by public transport and fantastic for networking with vital industry bodies.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.buildingservicesforum.london/delegate-tickets/ at an exclusive early bird rate of £175.00. Please note that early bird ticket rates are valid until 31 December 2017, after which tickets will be charged at the standard full price of £195.00.

For information about participating in The Building Services Forum, contact Event Organiser, Jacqui Henderson on 01622 699116 or email jhenderson@datateam.co.uk.

About the Building Services Forum

As the world faces an ever-growing threat from cyber attack, terrorism and global warming, Datateam Business Media Ltd, in association with BSEE magazine, opens the debate about these, and other key topics, at an exciting new one-day event aimed at building services engineers, specifiers, facilities managers, installers, architects and manufacturers.

The Building Services Forum will act as a gateway to the latest ideas and thinking in this vibrant sector and a platform for manufacturers to demonstrate new products, from HVAC to connected technology, renewables and more.

buildingservicesforum.london