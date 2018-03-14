Innovative heat pump-based air curtain passes BSRIA tests with flying colours and gains ET listing

An innovative new heat pump-based air curtain has passed independent tests by the Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA) with flying colours, and been accepted onto the Government-backed Energy Technology List.

It was developed by Fred Shaw & Co Ltd in conjunction with engineers from Toshiba Air Conditioning UK specifically to meet the requirements of the UK market.

Unlike conventional electrically-powered air curtains, the new air curtain connects to a high performance VRF or multi-split system, enabling it to deliver outstanding efficiency and providing additional capabilities.

The new system, designed for mounting over entry doors in shops, hotels and offices, was designed to significantly cut end users’ energy costs, and to be exceptionally easy to install and service.

It was subjected to a battery of live tests at BSRIA’s laboratories in Bracknell, to evaluate its thermal efficiency, acoustic and air-flow performance under internationally-recognised test conditions.

The results proved the technology meets the performance requirements of the UK Energy Technology List for air curtains, and it has been accepted onto the scheme. This gives end users a tax advantage on capital used to purchase ETL-listed equipment, which qualify for Enhanced Capital Allowances (ECAs) under the programme.

