Guide to 21st Century heating and plumbing available from REHAU

REHAU has announced the latest in its series of guides for M&E and building services engineers, ‘Making the Connection – key considerations for M&Es specifying pipe fittings in 21st Century heating and plumbing systems’, is now available for free-download.

Part of the ‘Build Your Legacy’ series, the guide focuses on the key services provided in any building, whether domestic or commercial, and gives advice on best practice in terms of product and system selection. Selecting the right products that are easy to install, reliable and cost effective can be a balancing act for those running a business, particularly for the sole trader – something the guide aims to tackle.

Today’s modern heating and plumbing applications present many challenges and the guide explores each in depth. They include; price pressure, lead times and the potential penalties involved, increasing skills requirements, how best work with other trades involved in the project and logistics and site handling.

Options for pipe fittings is closely examined and how a small component can have a significant impact on a building project. The benefits of using soldered or brazed joints is discussed, as well as how compression fittings, press fit and push fit alternatives all work and what each of these can bring to an individual project.

Materials used in piping also vary significantly and the guide specifically looks at the use of copper versus plastic and what should be considered prior to selection, usually depending upon the requirements and operational parameters of the project.

The guide also features five top tips for specifying and installing 21st Century pipe fittings and key points include avoiding the need for hot works, choosing a component that can be easily inspected and use of pipe liners. An easy to follow guide to compression sleeve technology is also included, which is a new technique and product that removes the need for deburring and calibrating of pipes, offering a major time saving solution.

A case study to illustrate all of the ideas and principles outlined featuring REHAU’s work at BBC Television Centre completes the guide.

Drew Clough, Product Manager for Building Solutions at REHAU, said: “In today’s modern world, technology and innovation seems to be always on the move with new materials, products and techniques seemingly becoming available all the time. Those working in building services are often faced with a myriad of new ideas to look at and get their heads around and our guide is designed to give them any support and advice they may need.

“We thought it would be a good idea to put together this guide for plumbing solutions in the 21st Century to help cut through some of the jargon and offer our advice on the key products and technical solutions.”

To download the guide or to find out more information please visit www.rehau.uk/buildyourlegacy