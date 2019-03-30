Guide to 21st Century heating and plumbing available from REHAU

REHAU has announced the latest in its series of guides for M&E and building services engineers, ‘Making the Connection – key considerations for M&Es specifying pipe fittings in 21st Century heating and plumbing systems’, is now available for free-download.

Part of the ‘Build Your Legacy’ series, the guide focuses on the key services provided in any building, whether domestic or commercial, and gives advice on best practice in terms of product and system selection.

Today’s modern heating and plumbing applications present many challenges and the guide explores each in depth. Options for pipe fittings is closely examined and how a small component can have a significant impact on a building project.

Materials used in piping also vary significantly and the guide specifically looks at the use of copper versus plastic and what should be considered prior to selection, usually depending upon the requirements and operational parameters of the project.

The guide also features five top tips for specifying and installing 21st Century pipe fittings. A case study to illustrate all of the ideas and principles outlined featuring REHAU’s work at BBC Television Centre completes the guide.

To download the guide or to find out more information please visit www.rehau.uk/buildyourlegacy