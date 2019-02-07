Grundfos go beyond the pump

Pumps are big energy consumers that currently account for 10% of global electricity and many are needlessly inefficient. Today, by focussing on changing to high efficiency pumps that incorporate advanced motor technology, an average pump’s energy consumption can be reduced by up to 60%.

Efficiencies are a function of good pump design and not purely a standalone benefit, so it is important to understand the true value of pump efficiency. This means that to achieve the highest overall efficiency the complete installation needs to be examined as opposed to just viewing the pump in isolation and being able to deliver real energy savings with a short return on investment.

By thinking beyond the pump and taking the entire pumping system into account it is possible to optimise the way pumps, drives, controls & protection, measurement and communication units work together as part of one system. A manufacturer like Grundfos, can incorporate specific demands with their application expertise. They can then take these requirements and translate them into state-of-the-art pump intelligence – for any application. This approach that is both integral as well as encompassing the integrity of the entire system and is called Grundfos iSOLUTIONS.

