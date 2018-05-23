Former National Infrastructure Commission Chair Lord Adonis to deliver this year’s NEC Users’ Group Annual Seminar keynote

Lord Adonis, Labour peer and former National Infrastructure Commission chair, is to deliver the keynote address at the 2018 NEC annual seminar on Wednesday, 20 June, where finding a better approach to delivering high-performing infrastructure across the UK will take centre stage.

A year on from the launch of the NEC4 suite of contracts at last year’s seminar, Lord Adonis is set to discuss priorities for national infrastructure, building a digital society and achieving success through collaboration in front of an audience of public and private sector industry experts at County Hall, London

He joins an outstanding programme of expert speakers from across industry and Government, to include opening remarks by Dr David Hancock, Construction Director for the Infrastructure and Projects Authority Cabinet Office, and a talk from David Ferrousatt, Development Procurement Director at Heathrow Airport.

Using case studies of Terminal 5 and Terminal 2, Mr Ferrousatt will discuss how NEC has helped shape Heathrow’s contracting journey and inspired greater collaboration and leadership as the airport looks ahead to future expansion.

Kevin Murray, Deputy Director, Crown Commercial Service (CCS), then asks whether amendments to standard forms of contracts are ‘a Cure or Curse’?

Discussing findings from a review of contract amendments by central government departments and wider public sector clients, Mr Murray will cover the impact of contract amendments and explain how Crown Commercial Service (CCS) will deal with contract amendments in their new commercial agreements.

Held in the iconic County Hall, overlooking Westminster and the River Thames, the event, which has sold out for the past three years, will also allow NEC’s international community to engage directly with a variety of experts and industry leaders from infrastructure and facilities management.

The ICE’s Project 13 intends to inspire a new long-term, value driven approach to infrastructure as Dale Evans, Director of the @one Alliance and Emma-Jane Houghton, associate director at KPMG, will explain.

Ian Heaphy of the NEC4 Contract Board will then introduce the new NEC4 Alliance Contract (ALC), providing advice on when and why to use it, key aspects of the contract and an insight into NEC’s approach to alliancing.

Linda Hausmannis, CEO of the British Institute of Facilities Management (BIFM) will outline the opportunities and challenges faced by the FM sector, provide a guide to choosing the right procurement strategy and discuss the memorandum of understanding signed between NEC and the BIFM.

This is a valuable opportunity for NEC users to hear about NEC4, share best practice, get the latest insights from case studies and strengthen relationships through networking with other delegates.

During the afternoon sessions of the event, attendees will also take part in one of three practical NEC workshops, allowing them to get involved in sharing their own experiences and improving their own knowledge of NEC contracts.

Rekha Thawrani, NEC Global Head, said: “Following ICE’S Project 13 launch, its commitment to driving better value driven infrastructure projects in the UK, I’m sure Lord Adonis’s outstanding insight will be of tremendous interest.

“We’ve been delighted with the industry’s response to NEC4 one year on, and the quality of this year’s seminar speakers demonstrates the significance of NEC Contracts in the future of UK infrastructure.”

The seminar will conclude with a celebration of users who have successfully delivered projects using the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation encouraged by NEC contracts at the NEC Awards.

For more information on the seminar or the NEC suite of contracts, visit www.neccontract.com