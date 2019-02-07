Expected Winter Whiteout Means Autos Should Be Checked

Carrying out weekly checks on automatic doors in the run-up to the UK’s envisaged “worst winter in 70 years” is being urged by experts from GEZE UK.

Weather forecasters are predicting that a polar cold snap could bring the longest whiteout Britain has seen since the 1950s – not the time to find that automatic doors are no longer working properly.

GEZE UK’s service director Steve Marshall says that ensuring doors are properly maintained and working correctly will help reduce heat loss, reduce the chances of water ingress – minimising the chance of slips or trips – and reduce carbon footprint and C02 levels into the building.

He advises estate and facilities managers to put in place weekly checks to ensure that doors open and close with maximum efficiency.

“If the doors form a secure entrance proper maintenance is essential to ensure that the door leaf or leaves close fully on to locks or magnetic locks to maintain security,” he said.

He recommends a ‘ten-point plan’ to keep doors in tip top condition which can be seen at: www.geze.co.uk/geze/company/news/pressarticle/article/expected-win

For more information about GEZE UK’s comprehensive range of automatic and manual door closers call 01543 443000 or visit www.geze.co.uk.