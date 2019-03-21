Evinox Energy Supply Canary Wharf’s New District, Wood Wharf

A new urban district is being created in London’s Canary Wharf, which when complete will feature up to 3,600 new homes, a GP’s surgery, a two form primary school for 420 children, 490,000sq ft of retail space and eight acres of public spaces squares and parks. The development, called Wood Wharf, has been designed to provide a new residential led, mixed use, waterside community and is expected to be completed by 2023.

The scheme was approved by Tower Hamlets Council in 2014, which described its design as “innovative”. In recognition of this innovation, Wood Wharf won the Tall Buildings category of the MIPIM Architectural Review Future Project Awards in 2014.

Working with the developer, Canary Wharf Group (CWG), in combination with SES Engineering Services, Emico and Haydon Mechanical & Electrical contractors, Evinox Energy supplied heating and cooling interface units for 1330 apartments for the first phases of this development, with more to follow for the remaining phases.

Homes are all connected to a district heating network, with each apartment featuring a ModuSat XR-ECO Twin Plate heat interface unit for the supply of heating and hot water and a ModuSat Single Plate interface unit to provide cooling.

Tested by BSRIA to project design parameters

Interface units were tested by BSRIA as a requirement of this project, something Evinox were happy to undertake, confident their first-class product manufacturing and performance would exceed the required results.

Peter Linehan, Evinox Technical Sales Manager comments, “The main objective of the testing was to confirm the performance of the heating and cooling units under the specific design parameters of Wood Wharf phases A2/A3, E1/E2. The method statement was based upon three different sources; BESA UK Standard for Heat Interface Units Technical Specification, BSRIA BTS 2/2015 Test Method for Heat Interface Units and recommendations from the clients commissioning company.”

Peter continued, “Evinox’s ModuSat XR-ECO TP HIU’s and ModuSat SP CIU’s were submitted, with a total of 8 units tested at the BSRIA Test House. These included each building’s most common HIU/CIU model and high load units. The interface units achieved excellent results, performing to the project requirements, which culminated in an order for the first 5 phases of the Wood Wharf development.”

Flexible manufacturing capabilities

In addition to the efficient performance of the ModuSat units, Evinox equipment was also chosen due to the flexibility of manufacturing and short delivery timescales. “On-time” delivery schedules were critical for this project, as some of the equipment was being built into prefabricated pods by a third party prior to delivery to site.

Their range of heat interface units are designed and developed internally by technical engineers to UK standards, and built in Evinox’s own production facility in Brasov Romania by partner Romradiatoare, using lean manufacturing principles. Working closely with component suppliers enables them to deliver bespoke units, built to project specific requirements, in a timely manner.

World-leading components

One of the key components used in every ModuSat HIU, is the high efficiency plate heat exchanger from SWEP, who are a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. Evinox’s ModuSat XR-ECO HIU delivers impressive, ultra-low DHW return temperatures to the primary network by incorporating SWEP high efficiency domestic hot water plate heat exchangers with volumetrics that encourage turbulent flow. This contributes to excellent annual Volume Weighted Return Temperatures and system operating efficiency.

