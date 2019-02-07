ErP – We Are Ready

Warm Air, Radiant and Heating Products are now affected by European Regulations.

Warm air heaters are subject to Lot 21 of the directive and radiant heaters Lot 20. Minimum efficiencies for warm air is now 72% and radiant heaters is now 74%. Crucially, these minimum criteria are applicable for both new installations and when replacing existing products. As a result, customers can be assured that the heating equipment they are purchasing is highly energy efficient and emissions of harmful environmental pollutants are constrained.

Our ErP compliant range includes the highly efficient Nor-Ray-Vac a gas fired continuous radiant tube heating system designed specifically for the building it is required to heat.

The Nor-Ray-Vac system is designed to provide uniform heat coverage over the entire floor area. The system can also cater for distinct zones providing a varied degree of comfort level within the overall layout of the building. With increased comfort, along with a reduction in operating costs of up to 60% over conventional systems, Reznor will help keep end users operating costs down.

For more information please visit www.nortek-erp.com or email erp@nortek.com