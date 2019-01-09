ErP – We Are Ready

Warm Air, Radiant and Heating Products are now affected by European Regulations.

Warm air heaters are subject to Lot 21 of the directive and radiant heaters Lot 20. Minimum efficiencies for warm air is now 72% and radiant heaters is now 74%. Crucially, these minimum criteria are applicable for both new installations and when replacing existing products. As a result, customers can be assured that the heating equipment they are purchasing is highly energy efficient and emissions of harmful environmental pollutants are constrained.

Our ErP compliant range includes, PREEVA EC (heating and ventilation unit), which provides combined heating and ventilation with optional cooling.

The units are available with a wide range of heat outputs and cooling capacities. The units are available as non- condensing heaters with thermal efficiencies above 91% or fully condensing heaters with thermal efficiencies of 102% (ncv).

The design combines high thermal efficiency, quality components and ease of maintenance for enhanced life expectancy and reduced life cycle costs.

The PREEVA EC range incorporates an EC plug fan, which provides a wide range of air duties and external static pressures. The addition of the optional mixing box enables air filtration.

For more information please visit www.nortek-erp.com or email erp@nortek.com