ELCO extends warranties on THISION L ECO and S PLUS boilers

ELCO Heating Solutions has announced a warranty extension to its THISION® S PLUS and THISION® L ECO ranges of light commercial gas condensing boilers – offering an industry leading 5-year parts and labour guarantee. To coincide with the new extended warranties, ELCO is also offering a limited time contractor offer, which includes free commissioning and free onsite training until January 2019.

To take advantage of the latest offer, contractors should contact the ELCO Sales team on 01268 546700, or email enquiries@elco.co.uk.

Both boilers offer powerful and robust performance, featuring the specialist design principles ELCO is renowned for, including:

Stainless steel heat exchangers with superb efficiencies

Highly efficient combustion technology for class-leading NOx emissions

Lightweight and robust designs for easy installation and maintenance

THISION® S Plus is available in three models: 34kW, 45kW and 53kW – each of which has a A/A+ energy efficiency rating, making them perfect for a variety of new and replacement projects. The compact units (measuring 680mm (h) x 385mm (d) with widths between 500mm and 660mm) have been designed for simple installation and maintenance, with the control board mounted on a hinge-open enclosure.

The THISION® L ECO boiler is available in three outputs from 70kW to 120kW, with each version utilising state-of-the-art design to produce a class-leading unit. The boiler can be cascaded up to 1,100kW with a robust stainless steel heat exchanger providing long term performance and efficiency. A built in flue non-return valve, modulating pump and on-board cascade controls also ensure this boiler is a practical fit for a wide range of commercial applications.

Commenting on the offer, Ian Bradley, Managing Director of ELCO Heating Solutions, said: “The THISION® S Plus and ECO boilers are incredibly efficient and reliable units. We’re so confident in their ability to perform in commercial environments that we have taken the step of extending the warranty and including extra financial incentives – all of which we’re sure will be popular with installers and contractors across the UK.”

For more information on the full range of gas condensing boilers from ELCO Heating Solutions, please visit www.elco.co.uk.