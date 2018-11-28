Distech Controls hosted Canadian Ambassador at the European Head Office in Lyon

Distech Controls, an innovation leader connecting people with intelligent building solutions, hosted the Canadian Ambassador Isabelle Hudon at the company’s European headquarters in Brignais, France on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. The Canadian Ambassador is in Lyon to meet with those engaged in the Canada-France relationship, notably on the occasion of the inauguration of the new consulate of Canada and of the “Entretiens Jacques Cartier”, which aims to promote unique innovation ecosystems that bring together the territory of Quebec, Canada and the region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France.

“We share a common interest with the Canadian Embassy as our mission is to connect people with intelligent building solutions. This successful visit aims to maximise and highlight the economic opportunities Distech Controls can bring to the market through its technological know-how and advanced solutions.” said Martin Villeneuve, President of Distech Controls. “They already know our products as the embassy of Canada in Paris features our solutions.”

The former business woman and ambassador is a well-established pioneer who was the first woman to lead the Board of Trade for Montreal, Canada. During her French trip, the Ambassador toured the Distech Control’s technology showcase and met with the Distech Controls’ team based out in France.

Paul Minssieux, Mayor of Brignais, Jean Louis Imbert, President of the CCVG and Evelyne Galera, VP CCVG of Economic & Business Development also took part in the visit.

Reflecting Distech Controls’ vision of a comfortable, energy efficient and connected environment, it is outfitted with the company’s building automation solutions for HVAC, lighting, sunblind and access control, including ECLYPSE™ BACnet/IP and Wi-Fi Connected Controllers, providing a technological showcase for energy efficient products and Internet of Things solutions.