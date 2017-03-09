Destination London for all-new HVAC & Refrigeration Show 2018

The popular ACR Show moves to London from January 23rd-25th 2018, with a new name – the HVAC & Refrigeration Show – and a new venue. The show’s move to London’s ExCeL, is expected to attract even more visitors and has been widely welcomed by the industry.

A number of top exhibitors and sponsors have already backed the HVAC & Refrigeration Show, among them Fujitsu, Toshiba Air Conditioning, Lordan, Thermonfin, Carrier Rental Systems, Jumo Instruments, Broughton Electro Air Products, First Choice Refrigeration Spares, Polestar Products, Prihoda UK, Stainless Finishing Solutions, Qingdao TianyiCool Co, Vulkan Industries, Parcel Holders, Green Zone Surveys, Oxford Hardware, Rullion and more.

Event manager, Karena Cooper, comments: “We are committed to producing an outstanding, market driven industry event that promotes innovation and supports industry growth across multiple sectors.”

Fujitsu has promised an “avalanche” of new products. Product Manager, Colin Goode, comments: “At the last count there were some 76 new products coming through. Not all of them will make it to the UK, but the ones that will make it are being prepared for launch over the coming months.”

Speaking of Fujitsu’s continued support for the HVAC & Refrigeration Show, he adds: “We exhibited at the 2016 event because we had three mainstream products to launch. With so many more new products scheduled to come through this year, committing to next year’s show was a bit of a no-brainer. The move back to a London venue was also an added benefit, which we believe will attract higher visitor numbers.”

About The HVAC & Refrigeration Show

Taking place in alternate years, The ACR Show launched in 2012 as the UK’s only dedicated air conditioning and refrigeration show.

By popular demand, the heating and ventilation sectors were included for the 2016 event. Following the success of this new format and calls from the heating and ventilation sectors, the ACR Show became the HVAC & Refrigeration Show to widen its appeal to visitors and businesses alike, coupled with a move to ExCeL in January 2018 in response to industry demand.

For more information visit:

www.hvacrshow.com