Contractors warned over MV cables

Specialist AEI Cables has issued a warning to make sure that Medium Voltage cables coming onto the market are independently approved and certified as compliant as the pressure mounts on the installation of quality products in modern building developments.

As the incidence of non-approved cables continues, the company is warning the supply chain to be particularly careful around the application of these cables into high-risk environments including hospitals, industrial sites and sub-stations serving infrastructure sites.

The AEI Cables range of MV cables meet all requirements of BS6622, BS7835 and IEC60502-2 and are all approved and certified by third party approval organisation BASEC for ranges up to 33kV.

Stuart Dover, commercial manager for AEI Cables, said: “We are advising contractors to be careful, especially with new building design and development for modern complex buildings. If these cables are not approved just question why not and check them out. To follow best practice and all compliance, we also advise that these cables are independently tested and certified by a third-party such as BASEC.

“There have been many instances in the recent past of non-approved cables coming onto the market, but in these environments it is crucial to get it right.

“Take all due precautions. Look for the British Standard, European or international standard number, the manufacturer’s mark and third-party approval markings. Even if there are markings, it is worth checking because some labels and stamps have been used fraudulently.

“Cables which are unmarked but not checked can become untraceable so it is important at the point of receipt for contractors to check every time. Also keep records of purchases and deliveries to ensure that what is being installed is what was specified originally.”

Stuart Dover added: “It is well worth the small amount of time to make these checks, especially by the nature of the new designs of buildings these are going into and how they will be relied on to provide continuous power supply.”

With the support of its parent company Ducab, AEI Cables supplies products to construction, industrial, fire protection, defence, mining and rail industries worldwide meeting the requirements for Medium Voltage cables to BS 6622 and BS 7835 and the highest relevant industry standards including ISO 9001. Its products are also approved by leading independent approvals organisations nationally and internationally including BASEC, LPCB and Lloyds.

Of the 29,312 accidental electrical fires in England during 2016-17, 5,241 (18 per cent) were attributed to wiring, cabling or plugs and of these 2,693 (51 per cent) were down to faulty electrical supplies and 1,728 (33 per cent) were caused by faulty appliances and leads.