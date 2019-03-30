Claim BREEAM Points with RHECO

Reznor, part of Nortek Global HVAC (UK) Limited continue their tradition of manufacturing high efficiency warm air heating equipment with the introduction of the new highly efficient RHeco series of energy saving condensing gas fired unit heaters.

Our ErP compliant range includes the highly efficient RHeco series of energy saving condensing gas red unit heaters, which has been ErP compliant for years.

The RHeco range provides the highest efficiency levels and substantially reduced CO2 & NOx emissions (under 25ppm).

The units exceed the requirements of current Building Regulations L2, with thermal efficiencies up to 109% to provide exceptional levels of seasonal efficiency. Also the extremely low NOx modulating pre-mix burner enables BREEAM points to claimed (when applicable).

