Carrier’s New AquaForce® Vision Chiller Wins Top UK Air Conditioning Award

Carrier’s AquaForce® Vision 30KAV chiller with Greenspeed™ intelligence has been named Air Conditioning Product of the Year in the chiller category at the prestigious Cooling Industry Awards 2018. Carrier, a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions, is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The high performance, high efficiency chiller – launched at the beginning of 2018 – was among eight products shortlisted for the award; following detailed assessments by the independent awards judging panel, it ultimately prevailed over entries by a number of global competitors.

The members of the judging panel said, “We welcome the improvement the chiller is delivering to customers with an impressive bearing life and the ability to remotely monitor units, thus saving on site visits. This was supported by positive testimonials that highlighted significant operational and service cost savings. The smart refrigerant leak detection system is a valuable addition to ensure continuous monitoring and safe operation.”

The members of the judging panel also recognised the importance of Carrier developing a version of the chiller to operate on low global warming potential (GWP) HFO refrigerants, as a long-term solution.

Nancy Jonsson, Carrier’s UK sales director, said: “I am delighted to receive this award on behalf of the dedicated and inspirational Carrier team behind the 30KAV chiller. We believed from its launch that it was a winner, and delivers what customers want. It is therefore particularly pleasing to receive independent validation of this and such high-profile recognition from our peers in the industry. We now aim to build on this success, and ensure the 30KAV becomes the default, mainstream solution for high-quality buildings across the UK.”

The chiller has also been named a finalist in the Commercial / Industrial Air Conditioning Product of the Year category at the forthcoming HVR Awards 2018, taking place later in October.

The Aquaforce Vision 30KAV Chiller with Greenspeed™ intelligence is one of a new generation of air-cooled liquid chillers developed by Carrier to deliver high performance and optimal energy consumption in demanding industrial and commercial applications. Its combination of outstanding energy efficiency, intelligent controls, connectivity and real-time data access give end users the tools to proactively manage their buildings for optimum occupant comfort and energy efficiency.

Key features include:

Energy savings of 25-35% per year compared with conventional chiller technology.

Smart energy monitoring, providing users with real-time electrical consumption, cooling output and instantaneous energy efficiency ratios.

Completely new inverter-driven Carrier 06Z twin-rotor screw compressors for exceptional efficiency and reliability.

Positive displacement compression with wide operating range, and no possibility of surge, ensuring resilience and continuity of cooling.

Use of Touch Pilot® controls, a new generation of integrated controls, including wireless connectivity for enhanced ease of use and control.

controls, a new generation of integrated controls, including wireless connectivity for enhanced ease of use and control. Step-less variable speed air-cooled inverter for increased reliability and efficiency.

Sound levels of only 90 dB(A) during operation, much lower compared to the previous generation.

Inverter-driven motors ensure negligible start-up current and improved power factor, a major benefit in applications with restricted electrical supply.

Third generation Novation® micro-channel heat exchanger condenser coils ensuring maximum condensing effect in a compact space.

micro-channel heat exchanger condenser coils ensuring maximum condensing effect in a compact space. Available with both refrigerant HFC-134a and low GWP HFO-1234ze, ensuring the highest environmental credentials for use in green buildings.

Integrated leak indication control algorithms for environmental protection and user assurance.

Sixth generation Flying Bird® fan with variable speed asynchronous motors (AC) or electronically commutated fan motors (EC) for enhanced energy efficiency and low noise.

fan with variable speed asynchronous motors (AC) or electronically commutated fan motors (EC) for enhanced energy efficiency and low noise. Optional integral variable speed chilled water pumps with constant pressure differential or constant temperature differential control for enhanced efficiency.

