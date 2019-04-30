Carrier Updates Customers on Implications of EcoDesign for Chillers, Heap Pumps and AHUs

Carrier has published two guides to the EcoDesign Directive to update customers on the implications of the legislation for HVAC equipment.

EcoDesign regulations apply across the European Union, and introduce new minimum efficiency requirements for new chillers, heat pumps and Air Handling Units (AHUs) as a means of reducing energy use by buildings and industrial process cooling plant.

The requirements are being introduced in stages, with significant changes implemented on 1 January 2018 and important future changes planned for coming years. The changes include the use of new metrics for calculating seasonal energy efficiency, designed to better reflect real-world operating conditions and give a more accurate measure of actual energy consumption.

In the case of chillers for comfort cooling, this calculation will be based on a new standardised Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) and primary energy efficiency. For chillers used in process cooling applications, Seasonal Energy Performance Ratio (SEPR) will now be used, to take account of the different operating conditions in these applications. Equipment will have to meet minimum efficiency standards in each area.

For heat pumps (rated up to 400kW), equipment will have to meet a minimum acceptable Seasonal Coefficient of Performance Ratio (SCOP) for a range of different temperature bands, depending on the intended system operation.

To obtain copies of Carrier’s Ecodesign guides, follow this link: http://www.carrieraircon.co.uk/eco-design