Building Services Forum finds its natural home

Debut event to take place at The Building Centre, London, on 8 February 2018.

Providing a hub for professionals and key decision makers in the building services sector, the brand new Building Services Forum will tackle the most prevalent issues faced by the industry. The Building Centre itself is designed to promote innovation in the built environment, making it the ideal location for the Forum.

Sharing the core values at the heart of the Forum, The Building Centre aims to provide education, inspiration and information to all involved in the building services, construction and architecture fields. Delegates will be able to absorb the knowledge and debates circulating the Building Services Forum in this inspiring venue and become part of wider discussions about key issues concerning the future.

Sponsor and exhibitor REHAU will be hosting a breakout session at the REHAU Hub after the doors close for the Forum at 4.30pm.

The REHAU Hub is a permanent feature in The Building Centre dedicated to the company’s energy efficient products.

The breakout session will offer snacks and prosecco and delegates will be given the chance to explore the Hub, take a look at the range of REHAU products on display, and discover the range of CPD events the company provides.

There will also be a chance for delegates to try their hand at making a RAUTITAN joint, with the quickest time winning an Apple Watch!

Tony Harbour, senior commercial manager at REHAU, comments: “CPD is an important part of every professional’s career development but it’s difficult to make time for it when work schedules are so busy. That’s why events like the Building Services Forum are so important and why we are supporting it. It’s an opportunity for people to take just one day out of their busy schedules to come and learn about a whole host of new technologies which could help them to deliver more efficient and cost-effective building services in the future.

“The Building Centre is somewhere we are very familiar with and we know what a great space it is for learning and development. We would urge anyone involved in building services to sign up and attend if they can, as it promises to be a positive, enjoyable and informative day for all.”

Tickets include:

An inspiring full day’s CPD accredited seminar programme with the opportunity to join in the debate by asking questions

Networking with sponsors, exhibitors and speakers during ‘Break Out’ sessions

Breakfast, lunch and refreshments with your industry colleagues

To view the full seminar programme and to book your place for just £99 visit www.buildingservicesforum.london