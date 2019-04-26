Birmingham builds a legacy with the help of Kingspan

A new clinical building, which is home to a state-of-the-art cancer and rare disease centre, has been created as part of Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s (BCH) ‘Waterfall House’. 20,000 l/m of Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation was specified for the building’s services to help achieve credits towards the BREEAM target rating of ‘Very Good’.

The four floors of Waterfall House are tailored to meet the needs of young patients receiving care and was designed by architects, BDP, and engineering consultants, Hoare Lea. The project was also overseen by M&E contractors, Interserve Engineering Services.

The premium performance insulation core of Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation has a thermal conductivity as low as 0.025 W/m.K and can offer a long term energy saving solution. In addition, it achieves a 2008 Green Guide Summary Rating of A/A+. As a result, it can help towards achieving credits for lifecycle and energy targets as part of a BREEAM assessment.

Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation also has a best-in-class Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold certificate, is BDA Agrement® certified, has a best in class European Reaction to Fire performance of B L ,s1,d0, and is FM Approved per Approval Standard 4924 when installed in accordance with the conditions defined by the approval.

