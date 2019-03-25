BCM in Tune at Wyastone Recording Studios

The Nimbus Foundation Concert hall near Monmouth was one of the first UK Users of Kieback &Peter controls. Supplied by UK based SyxthSense Ltd, founded in 2003. The now obsolete LRPcontrols were still operational and working as expected when the local maintenance engineerretired. Wyastone requested an update to more modern Web Enabled solution thus facilitating arevised support solution. Working with the Cardiff branch of BCMS, a demonstration of the newDDC4020e controller was made and was accepted by the foundation. With planned gaps in concerthall bookings the exchange with some feature upgrades was made within 16 hours, the system wasonline and monitoring the plant as expected. The environment controlling within tolerances withsome simple user interface tuning was verified a week later with remote access with the clientwatching and asking questions as needed. The controls are very easy to use and have tremendousflexibility for tailoring to the customer needs. They are secure, small and compact making them idealfor upgrades of older BMS systems.

“A Concert Hall needs close temperature control to protect valuable musical instruments and to cope with a full house and orchestra ~ 650 people and full stage lighting of about 50kW.

The Kieback & Peter controls did this to perfection. When we came to upgrade them to the current generation of remotely accessible controls we had no hesitation in choosing Kieback & Peter from SyxthSense, whose excellent Dene Matthews, who always gave us great support, recommended BCM. They did the upgrade with no disruption to the smooth running of the Hall which is in almost continuous use for recording – very impressive.

It is great to be able to see from my PC at work or at home exactly how it is performing and make minor adjustments to the set points when needed.”

www.wyastone.co.uk/nimbus-foundation/