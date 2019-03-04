At home all over the world

Since it was founded in 1947, STULZ has evolved into one of the world’s leading system suppliers of air-conditioning technology. With the manufacture of precision air-conditioning units and chillers, the sale of air-conditioning and humidification systems and service and object management, this division of STULZ achieved a turnover of around 420 million euros in 2016.

Since 1974 the group has seen continual international expansion of its air conditioning technology business, specialising in A/C for data centres and telecommunications installations. STULZ employs 2,300 workers in Germany and twenty subsidiaries.

The company also co-operates with sales and service partners in over 135 other countries, and therefore boasts an international network of air-conditioning specialists. The STULZ Group employs around 6,700 people worldwide, with current annual sales of around 1,200 million euro.

