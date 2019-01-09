acdc sings the blues at Baglan Innovation Centre

When innovative lighting with high energy efficiency was required for the refurbishment of Baglan Innovation Centre in Wales, luminaires from Zumtobel Group brand acdc fitted the bill perfectly. Located adjacent to the M4 on Baglan Bay Energy Park, Baglan Bay Innovation Centre is one of the region’s premier business locations, in South Wales attracting world-class inward investment.

This landmark building is BREEAM Excellent, provides modern quality offices together with its unique architecture. The 24,000 square feet centre supports a wide variety of research and development businesses and technology companies. Everything about the park is centred on cleaner greener energy sources and this was reflected in the choice of lighting.

The brief was to replace the existing metal halide lamps with an energy efficient LED scheme that would provide even blue illumination across the buildings façade. Energy calculations were made showing old load calculations to be 2.064 Kw which would be replaced by a new total load of 0.330 Kilo Watts using acdc’s PLAZA 35 uplighters. Not only would this save 84% energy but also reduce the carbon footprint, with a yearly saving circa 4,661 KW 2190 Kg of C02 saved circa 2.19 tonnes of C02 saved.

Following the provision of mock-ups to understand how the light interacted with the building’s façade, PLAZA was chosen as the perfect solution, providing improved illumination and superb colour. PLAZA 35 with blue LED’s with a medium beam (12 in total) were used to wash the building, projecting out 2096 lumens of blue light and delivering 40 lux @ 60m. Illuminating the face of the building, whilst emphasising the height and detailing of the structure. Creating not only a stunning landmark but an energy efficient one too.

PLAZA is a family of IP66 rated dimmable, surface mounted uplighters with a simplistic luminaire design that makes them ideal for façade illumination. Available in three sizes, PLAZA 10, PLAZA 20 and PLAZA 35, the fitting include a lockable bracket with angle increments for onsite focusing, with tilt mechanism through 180°, whilst a choice of optics, 10°, 16°, 30°, 64° and 12° x 40° and a broad range of accessories are available to tailor the luminaire to suit every application. The integral 1-10V dimmable driver allows rapid installation. PLAZA is suitable for use in ambient temperatures ranging from -20ºC to 50ºC and the built in thermal protection provides a level of safeguard when used in challenging external environments. PLAZA 35 white uplighter have also been used in the main reception.